LISBON Nov 13 Portugal Telecom (PT)
posted on Wednesday a 66 percent fall in third-quarter net
profit, pressured by a struggling economy at home, and both
higher costs of its Brazilian operations as well as the currency
impact there.
PT's net profit fell to 21 million euros from 64 million
euros in the same period a year earlier, but still exceeded
analysts' average forecast of just 4 million euros.
The company said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization dropped 15 percent to 498 million
euros, above analysts' expectations of 472 million euros.
Revenues fell 11 percent to 1.45 billion euros.
PT is in the process of merging with Brazil's Grupo Oi
to form a new company with more than 100 million
subscribers and almost $19 billion in annual revenue.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)