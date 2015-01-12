LISBON Jan 12 Portugal Telecom workers called
on Monday for the suspension of a shareholder meeting due to be
held later today to vote on whether to allow the sale of the
company's assets to rival European telecoms group Altice
.
The vote has already been called into question by a number
of stakeholders as the sale would effectively unwind last year's
merger between Brazil's Oi and Portugal Telecom SGPS
(PT SGPS), which left the latter as a holding company
with a 25.6 percent stake in the enlarged Oi group.
The merger deal soured last year after the now bankrupt
Rioforte holding company of Portugal's Espirito Santo banking
family, ultimately a shareholder in PT SGPS, defaulted on
nearly 900 million euros of loans from Portugal Telecom, a debt
which Oi said it had not been aware of before their merger.
The Brazilian company subsequently agreed to sell PT
Portugal to Altice, which is controlled by Franco-Israeli
telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, to help cut its own debts,
and is also looking to sell other former PT assets.
But the Altice sale still needs the approval of Portugal
Telecom SGPS's shareholders, prompting questions about whether
the wider issue of the entire Oi merger deal should be addressed
in the process.
As a result the Workers Union of Portugal Telecom (STPT),
which is a shareholder in PT SGPS, will request the "suspension
of the general shareholder assembly scheduled for today," the
union said in a statement on Monday.
"STPT is of the understanding that a new general assembly
should be called when the annulment of the merger and a
retroactive resolution of the contract between PT and Oi should
be discussed," the union said.
Last week Antonio Menezes Cordeiro, the chairman of PT SGPS
shareholder assembly, proposed postponing Monday's vote, arguing
that the merger with Oi was invalid.
Share trading in PT SGPS has been suspended since Friday by
the CMVM market regulator due to uncertainty surrounding the
shareholder meeting.
A spokeswoman for PT SGPS said on Monday the company's board
was meeting but would give no further details.
The shareholder meeting is scheduled to start at 1500 GMT.
