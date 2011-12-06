* Expects FY revenue 9 pct above last year

* Acquires Aim Lab Automation Technologies

Dec 6 British filtration specialist Porvair reiterated that its full-year results would beat internal expectations boosted by strong sales at its higher margin metal filtration division.

Porvair, which makes filtration and separation equipment for the aviation, energy and environmental technology businesses, said a three-year contract from the world's third-biggest steelmaker POSCO had taken current order book to record levels.

In September, the company had said it expected full-year operating performance to be ahead of expectations, after a strong performance from its metals filtration and microfiltration divisions.

Porvair expects December-November pretax profit to be substantially higher and revenue to be 9 percent above last year at constant currency exchange rate.

Analysts on average expect the company to report a full-year pretax profit of 4 million pounds ($6.3 million) on a revenue of 67.1 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Separately, Norfolk-based Porvair also said it bought Australia's Aim Lab Automation Technologies, a maker of block digestion instruments, to enhance its water quality analysis products.

Porvair shares, which have gained 12 percent since the company secured the contract from POSCO last month, closed at 100 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 42.4 million pounds.