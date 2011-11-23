* To generate $10-15 mln rev over next three yrs from contract

* To supply char filtration equipment to POSCO

Nov 23 British filtration specialist Porvair said it expects to generate $10-$15 million revenue over three years from a contract with the world's third-biggest steelmaker POSCO.

Porvair, which makes filtration equipment for aviation, energy and environmental technology businesses, said its microfiltration division will supply char filtration equipment to POSCO to remove fly ash during the gasification process.

POSCO's Gwangyang facility in South Korea will produce 500,000 metric tons of pipeline quality substitute natural gas (SNG) from the gasification of about 1.8 million tons of coal annually.

Under the agreement, Porvair will supply all designs, filters and ancillary equipment and become POSCO's preferred supplier for future SNG facilities.

"This is a significant contract for Porvair, in a market that we have been developing steadily for several years," the company said in a statement.

In September, the company said it expected full-year operating performance to be ahead of expectations, after a strong performance from its metals filtration and microfiltration divisions.

Porvair shares, which have shed 16 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at 89.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)