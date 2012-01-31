* Pretax profit 4.5 mln stg vs 3.1 mln stg last yr

* Revenue rises 7 pct to 68.1 mln stg

* 2012 order books at record levels boosted by POSCO deal

Jan 31 British filtration specialist Porvair posted a 44 percent rise in full-year profit boosted by strong sales at its high-margin metals filtration unit, and gave a sanguine outlook.

"2012 has started well, with revenues in December and January ahead of the prior year," the company said in a statement.

Porvair, which makes filtration equipment for aviation, energy and environmental technology businesses, said order books were at record levels boosted by a contract from the world's third-biggest steelmaker POSCO.

For the year ended Nov. 30, pretax profit was 4.5 million pounds, compared with 3.1 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 68.1 million pounds.

Porvair's shares have risen 18 percent since Sept. 20 when the company forecast full-year results ahead of expectations. They closed at 102 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.