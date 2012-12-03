SEOUL Dec 4 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
has secured exclusive negotiating rights to acquire
a stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by
ArcelorMittal, a source who has knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
POSCO is seeking to form a consortium to buy the stake with
South Korea's National Pension Service and other investors, the
source said, but declined to elaborate on the size of the
planned stake.
The Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday that POSCO has
been picked as the preferred bidder for a 15 percent stake in
ArcelorMittal Mines Canada, a deal expected to be worth more
than $1 billion.
A POSCO spokeswoman said the company is considering a bid
for a stake in the mine, but declined further comment, saying
the matter is confidential.