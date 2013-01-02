* POSCO, China Steel, ArcelorMittal long-term iron ore pact
* ArcelorMittal battles sluggish steel demand
By Joyce Lee and Robert-Jan Bartunek
SEOUL/BRUSSELS, Jan 2 ArcelorMittal,
the world's biggest steelmaker, will sell a 15 percent stake in
one of its Canadian iron ore operations, raising $1.1 billion to
help pay off debt at a time of sluggish demand.
The group, which makes about 6-7 percent of the world's
steel, will sell the stake in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada to a
consortium including South Korean steelmaker POSCO
and Taiwan-listed China Steel, it said on Wednesday.
It is the latest in a series of steps to raise funds as slow
global economic growth and spending cuts in Europe dampen demand
for steel used in the car and construction industry.
"It's one of the more readily disposable parts of the
business, and given they need to reduce debt I don't think its a
massive surprise they are selling it," said Nomura analyst Neil
Sampat.
ArcelorMittal wrote down the value of its European business
by $4.3 billion last month and has had its credit rating cut to
non-investment grade by all credit rating agencies.
Its net debt rose by $1.2 billion during the third quarter
to $23.2 billion at the end of September.
The World Steel Association in October forecast steel demand
would rise 2.1 percent in 2012, down from 6.2 percent in 2011.
ArcelorMittal Mines Canada operates two large open-pit mines
in the province of Quebec, where it also owns the Port-Cartier
industrial complex that includes a pellet plant, storage areas
and port facilities for shipping.
ArcelorMittal also owns the huge Mary River iron ore project
in Canada's arctic, in which it sold a 20 percent stake to joint
venture partner Nunavut last month.
As part of the deal announced on Wednesday POSCO, China
Steel and ArcelorMittal Mines Canada will enter into long-term
iron ore supply agreements, ArcelorMittal said.
EUROPEAN TROUBLES
ArcelorMittal's shares rose 3.7 percent in early Wednesday
trading after the deal was announced, while POSCO shares were up
2.6 percent and China Steel rose 0.9 percent.
The group needs the funds to help compensate a slump in
Europe, where demand is estimated to have fallen about 8 percent
in 2012 and 29 percent since the start of the financial crisis
in 2007.
ArcelorMittal has already announced the closure of blast
furnaces in Belgium and France, with other operations on the
continent also being temporarily idled due to overcapacity.
The Canadian deal will give POSCO, the world's
fourth-biggest steelmaker, increased access to iron ore. POSCO
currently imports nearly all of its key raw materials and owns a
12.5 percent stake in Australia's $10 billion Roy Hill project.
Earlier on Wednesday, a South Korean wire service Yonhap
Infomax reported China Steel and POSCO would jointly contribute
$540 million, while the remainder was expected to be paid by
financial investors including South Korea's National Pension
Service.
A POSCO spokeswoman confirmed a consortium involving POSCO
signed a stock purchase agreement to acquire a stake in the iron
ore mine operator, but declined to give details.
ArcelorMittal is one of Canada's top exporters of iron ore
to steel markets around the world and its operations account for
about 40 percent of Canada's iron ore output.
The transaction is subject to approval from the Taiwanese
government, and is expected to close in two instalments in the
first and second quarters of 2013.
Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets were advising
ArcelorMittal on the deal, while Morgan Stanley is
advising the POSCO consortium.