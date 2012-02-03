SEOUL Feb 3 POSCO's chief executive on Friday forecast the current quarter would be its "most difficult" earnings period and that results would improve in the second quarter, helped by the United States and China.

Chung Joon-yang also said at an earnings conference that he expected to go ahead with one of the firm's three steel mill projects in India this year.

The world's third-biggest steelmaker, backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said its October-December operating profit was 692 billion won ($619 million), up from 519 billion won a year earlier, but well below a consensus forecast of 839.3 billion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Eunhye Sin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)