SEOUL, July 24 South Korea's POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly operating profit from a year earlier as orders slowed and cheaper imports from China and Japan undercut prices at home.

POSCO, the first major Asian steel mill to report earnings, said on Tuesday that second-quarter profit dropped to 1.06 trillion won ($924.4 million) on a parent basis, in line with an average forecast of 1.0 trillion won in a Reuters poll of 21 analysts. Sales fell 8 percent to 9.2 trillion won.

Global steel consumption has been declining, hit by slower economic growth in top consumer China and Europe's debt woes. The steelmaker on Tuesday cut its 2012 sales outlook slightly to 37.5 trillion won from 37.7 trillion won.

Shares in POSCO, which counts billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway as a stakeholder, have fallen 5 percent this year, compared with a 2 percent drop in the broader market.