SEOUL Oct 23 POSCO, the world's
fourth-largest steelmaker, posted a 25 percent drop in quarterly
profit on Tuesday, as a cooling China economy sapped demand for
automotive and shipbuilding steel.
POSCO, the first major steel mill to report July-September
earnings, posted an operating profit of 819 billion won ($741.7
million) on a parent basis, slightly below an average estimate
of 840 billion won from 20 analysts polled by Reuters.
This was down from 1.09 trillion won in operating profit a
year ago, marking a third consecutive quarter of profit decline.
POSCO made 1.06 trillion won in the previous quarter.
Parent sales fell 12 percent to 8.9 trillion won, versus an
average forecast of 8.95 trillion won.
Shares in POSCO, in which Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway owns some 5 percent, ended down 2.1
percent prior to the results, compared with a 0.8 percent drop
in the broader market.
Shares in POSCO have lost 8.3 percent so far this year,
after slumping 21 percent and 22 percent in 2010 and 2011,
respectively.