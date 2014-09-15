SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
is considering selling part of its stake in
construction unit POSCO Engineering & Construction to an
unidentified Saudi Arabian fund, a POSCO official said on
Monday.
"The fund proposed the sale to help POSCO E&C expand in
Saudi Arabia," the official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity because the matter is confidential.
POSCO is considering selling about 30-40 percent stake in
POSCO E&C to an unnamed Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund,
with the stake's value expected to be near 1 trillion won
($966.28 million), local newspaper Korea Economic Daily
reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources.
The move comes as POSCO E&C, in which POSCO holds a 89.53
percent stake, plans to go public as part of the steelmaker's
efforts to bolster its balance sheet.
(1 US dollar = 1,034.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael
Perry)