SEOUL Jan 12 South Korea's POSCO , the world's third-biggest steelmaker, is running its plants at full capacity and has no plans so far to reduce output or steel prices, its president said on Thursday.

Steelmakers across Asia and Europe have curbed production in recent months as a slowing global economy dented demand and slashed steel prices.

"We're running at 100 percent of our capacity, we have no plan to reduce run rate," POSCO President Choi Jong-tae told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event.

Choi also said the company has no plans to adjust prices until the end of the first quarter because the steelmaker is still using raw materials bought at high prices.

Choi did not say why POSCO continues to run at full capacity, but rival Hyundai Steel suggested orders from South Korean steelmakers remain strong.

"We have good orders so we can maintain our current operation," Hyundai Steel Chief Executive Woo Yoo-Cheol said, when asked whether the company has plans to slash production.

POSCO's Choi also said the steelmaker expects to break ground this year on its planned $12 billion steel mill project in India's eastern Orissa state.

POSCO signed an agreement with the Orissa state government in 2005 and it was scheduled to begin production by the end of 2011. But protests, environmental worries and litigation over a related mining concession have delayed what is India's biggest foreign direct investment.

Up to 50 percent of the needed land for the project had been purchased and POSCO expects 70 percent of the land to be acquired this year, which would allow the South Korean firm to start construction, Choi said.

"We chose this place because we can procure raw material at cheaper cost. We'll take our time even if there are some delays," he said.

