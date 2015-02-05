By Krishna N. Das and Jatindra Dash
NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR, India Feb 5 South
Korea's POSCO will have to bid for an iron ore
licence to feed its planned $12 billion steel plant in India, a
minister said, in a setback for the company that was expecting
the government to allocate it a mine without any competition.
The project to be set up by the world's sixth-largest
steelmaker has been caught up in a regulatory maze for the past
decade, but the company had waited in the hope of getting
preferential access to iron ore in the eastern state of Odisha.
But India's steel and mines minister Narendra Singh Tomar on
Thursday ruled out an exception to an executive order mandating
auctions for all new mines. This will mean POSCO's costs will
likely rise if it does manage to win a mine.
"Even I'll have to bid for a mine if I want one," Tomar
said, as the government looks to overhaul the past practice of
handing over mines and reduce chances of corruption.
The government's decision, however, goes against the
recommendation of Odisha to grant POSCO a mine without an
auction.
"It was an international commitment and we had recommended
on the basis of the request made by the (previous) central
government," Odisha's steel and mines minister Prafulla Kumar
Mallik told Reuters. "If POSCO will have to bid, it will be a
setback for the project."
POSCO's India-based spokesman I.G. Lee said the company
would wait for more clarity before deciding on the next course
of action, and that nothing had changed as of now.
The 12 million-tonne-a-year plant would be the biggest
foreign direct investment the country and had been seen as a
test case for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India"
manufacturing push.
POSCO and ArcelorMittal, the world's top
steelmaker, have already scrapped big projects in India citing
difficulties acquiring land and iron ore mines.
Amid the delay in setting up the Odisha plant, POSCO's India
Deputy Managing Director Ho-Chan Ryu has been asked to go back
to Seoul by next week after spending almost seven years in the
country in two stints.
Spokesman Lee said Ryu's departure had nothing to do with
the state of the project, though a company source said there may
have been some connection.
"The situation is not favourable, things have become more
difficult and we will have to start from scratch," the top POSCO
India official said, declining to be named.
Last month POSCO inaugurated a $709 million steel mill in
western India to gradually scale up its presence in the emerging
market even as its mega project stays stuck.
