SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's stock exchange has
approved POSCO Specialty Steel Co Ltd's plan for an initial
public offering, clearing the way for the company to raise an
estimated $500 million to $700 million.
POSCO Specialty will offer 14 million shares, or a 40.6
percent stake, Korea Exchange said in a statement. Korea
Exchange said the provisional offer price submitted by POSCO
Specialty was between 32,000 and 38,000 won ($28.70-$34.09) per
share.
Steelmaker POSCO holds a 95 percent stake in
POSCO Specialty. Tong Yang Securities Inc and Korea
Investment & Securities are serving as lead managers for the
IPO.
($1 = 1114.8500 Korean won)
