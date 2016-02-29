* Signs initial agreement to take 8 pct stake in $1.6 bln
SEOUL Feb 29 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Monday that it has signed an initial
agreement to help build a $1.6 billion steel mill in Iran,
looking to tap rising demand in the Middle Eastern country as
other markets falter.
The lifting of economic sanctions earlier this year on
Iran's disputed nuclear programme is expected to revive the
biggest steel market in the Middle East at a time when appetite
in major consumer China is slowing.
POSCO and its affiliates plan to take 8 percent of the
project to build the 1.6 million-tonne steel plant with Iran's
Pars Kohan Diarparsian Steel (PKP) in the port city of Chabahar,
POSCO said in a statement.
The world's sixth-biggest steel producer aims to break
ground on the plant next year, with a plan to add facilities
producing cold-rolled and galvanized steel in 2019, a POSCO
spokesman said.
Iran aims to more than triple its steel output to 55 million
tonnes by 2025, hoping to reduce its imports of steel products
such as auto sheets.
South Korean steelmakers controlled over half the Iranian
market before the Western sanctions were imposed, according to
POSCO's research centre.
As part of the deal, POSCO plans to transfer to Iran its
so-called FINEX technology, which it touts as being more
environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient than standard
steelmaking methods.
POSCO's construction unit, POSCO Engineering & Construction,
also plans to build a plant to generate power as part of the
project, using gas created by the steel factory.
The construction unit also expects to construct desalination
facilities to produce 60,000 tonnes of water a day.
