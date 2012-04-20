UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
SEOUL, April 20 POSCO chief financial officer Park Ki-hong said on Friday that steelmakers including the South Korean firm were in talks to raise their steel product prices, without specifying which companies or whether they were domestic or global.
"Steelmakers' profitability has worsened significantly. A consensus has been built on raising prices, and steelmakers are in talks to do so," Park told an earnings conference. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.