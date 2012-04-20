SEOUL, April 20 POSCO chief financial officer Park Ki-hong said on Friday that steelmakers including the South Korean firm were in talks to raise their steel product prices, without specifying which companies or whether they were domestic or global.

"Steelmakers' profitability has worsened significantly. A consensus has been built on raising prices, and steelmakers are in talks to do so," Park told an earnings conference. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)