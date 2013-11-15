SEOUL Nov 15 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Friday chief executive Chung Joon-yang has
offered his resignation to the company's board of directors.
The move comes after months of media speculation that he may
come under pressure to quit when a new government led by
President Park Geun-hye took office in February.
"Despite challenging business conditions, POSCO has reported
strong performances, but I've decided to leave so that a new
leadership can lead POSCO's growth as a leading global company,"
Chung said in a statement.
He said that there has been no external pressure for him to
leave.
POSCO plans to form a CEO nomination committee, which will
recommend a candidate at its shareholders meeting scheduled in
March.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill)