SEOUL Nov 15 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Friday chief executive Chung Joon-yang is
leaving, the second major management change in the country's
private sector in less than a month.
The move comes after months of media speculation that he may
come under pressure to quit because a new government led by
President Park Geun-hye took office in February.
KT Corp, South Korea's biggest fixed-line operator,
announced last week its CEO, Lee Suk-chae, was resigning after
prosecutors raided its headquarters amid a widening corruption
probe.
POSCO and KT Corp have often seen CEOs quit
before their terms expire when a new government takes office
because the companies were once state-owned and the government
retains a large amount of influence over their operations.
"Despite challenging business conditions, POSCO has reported
strong performances, but I've decided to leave so that a new
leadership can lead POSCO's growth as a leading global company,"
Chung said in a statement. He said that there has been no
external pressure for him to leave.
POSCO plans to form a CEO nomination committee, which will
recommend a candidate at its shareholders meeting scheduled in
March.
Local media reports said Park's election campaign aide, Kim
Jong-in, and SK Innovation CEO Koo Ja-young, who was
a former managing director at POSCO, are among the potential
candidates to succeed Chung.
