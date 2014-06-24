SEOUL, June 24 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Tuesday that it will not buy two of the
units of the cash-strapped Dongbu Group conglomerate, citing
financial burdens and price differences.
Korea Development Bank, Dongbu's main creditor, offered to
sell Dongbu Incheon Steel and Dongbu Power Dangjin to POSCO in a
package deal expected to be worth about 900 billion Korean won
($884.26 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters, declining to be identified as he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)