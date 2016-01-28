* Q4 consolidated oper profit 341 bln won vs 503 bln
consensus
* Sees 2016 sales at 58.7 trln won vs 58.2 trln won in 2015
* Slowing economy prompts Chinese mills to export record
steel
SEOUL, Jan 28 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
posted its smallest quarterly operating profit in at
least three years, as steel prices, dragged down by record
Chinese exports, fell faster than raw material costs.
The world's sixth-biggest steelmaker forecast 2016 sales
would edge up to 58.7 trillion won ($48.60 billion) from 58.2
trillion won the previous year, saying it expected global steel
shipments to rise only 1 percent.
"I expect it would take some time for the steel market to
recover," POSCO Chairman Kwon Oh-joon said at an investor
conference.
POSCO's operating profit in the October-December period
slumped 55 percent to 341 billion won ($282.22 million), below
estimates, on a consolidated basis that included earnings of its
affiliates, according to Reuters' calculations.
POSCO only provided full-year earnings.
The consensus operating profit forecast compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S was for 503 billion won.
On an annual basis, the steelmaker swung to a net loss of 96
billion won, its first-ever but better than its forecast
300-billion-won loss in October.
Steelmakers in South Korea, the top buyer of Chinese steel,
are the biggest victims of China's exports, which hit a record
112.4 million tonnes last year because of oversupply and a
slowing economy.
In July, POSCO announced a plan to shed its ailing, non-core
affiliates to shore up its balance sheet, although doubts
persist about the execution of the plan.
POSCO shares ended up 1.2 percent prior to its earnings
announcement, versus the wider market's 0.5 percent rise. The
shares, which slumped to 11-year-lows last week, rebounded this
week, spurred by China's decision to cut steel production
capacity to fight a supply glut.
($1 = 1,207.7800 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Rebecca
Jang, Hooyeon Kim in SEOUL, Ruby Lian in BEIJING; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Biju Dwarakanath)