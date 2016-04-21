* POSCO posts smaller-than-expected drop in Q1 operating profit

* Posco Q1 results buoyed by rallying China steel prices

* China steel prices unlikely to extend gains -POSCO exec

* POSCO may cut dividend this year to invest in future growth (Add exec comments on China steel market outlook, dividend)

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, April 21 South Korea's POSCO, the world's No.5 steelmaker, said China's steel prices were unlikely to extend their gains after a recent sharp rally, and cautioned that rising output in a world market flush with supplies could dampen any recovery.

Steel prices in China have soared 60 percent so far in 2016, given a pick-up in seasonal demand after the Lunar New Year break and the shutdown of some plants in 2015 when prices plunged for a sixth year. But the rally is now prompting more output to come online in the top producing nation, leading to worries over the sustainability of the price trend.

At a conference call after POSCO reported a smaller-than-expected drop in its first-quarter operating profit, executive vice president, Son Chang-hwan, said: "Prices are unlikely to extend gains, but are expected to remain at the current levels should demand hold up and supply is well-controlled."

Currently there is a massive supply glut in the global steel market due to soaring cheap shipments from China as well from other countries, such as Japan and South Korea.

Recently, India's Tata Steel put its British operations up for sale, blaming the move that leaves thousands of jobs at risk on the flood of cheap Chinese supplies.

The United States and European Union have called for urgent action to address this crippling overcapacity, after China and other major steel producers failed to agree on measures to tackle the industry crisis earlier in the week.

"Although China steel prices are rising, the market is in substantial oversupply. If output continues to rise, the market would deteriorate eventually," POSCO's Son said on Thursday.

As of now, however, POSCO is reaping the benefits of a "faster-than-expected" recovery in steel prices.

POSCO's first-quarter operating profit fell 10 percent to 659.8 billion won ($581.89 million) from a year ago, beating a consensus forecast for a drop to 611 billion won from 14 analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While revenue fell 18 percent to 12.46 trillion won in the quarter, net profit grew 5 percent to 352.5 billion won.

POSCO may cut its dividend this year to invest in future growth, senior executive vice president Choi Jeong-woo said.

POSCO, which has been selling some of its affiliates under chairman Kwon Oh-joon amid the global steel sector crisis, said it expects to improve its finances by about 4 trillion won this year by restructuring some of its units and assets.

POSCO shares ended up 3.8 percent at 248,500 won each, the highest closing price in about 11 months, prior to its earnings announcement, versus the wider market's 0.8 percent rise. POSCO shares have rallied 50 percent this year, fuelled by China's steel price gains.

($1 = 1,133.9000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)