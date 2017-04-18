SEOUL, April 18 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Tuesday that its first-quarter operating
profit more than doubled from the same period a year earlier,
beating its own earlier estimate, as solid demand in China
boosted steel prices.
The world's fourth-largest steelmaker said consolidated
operating profit for January-March was 1.37 trillion won ($1.20
billion), compared with a preliminary estimate it issued in late
March of 1.2 trillion won, and 659.8 billion won reported a year
ago.
($1 = 1,140.2000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)