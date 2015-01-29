* POSCO Q4 parent op 632 bln won vs. 488 bln won a year ago

* Weak China growth weighs steel prices (Add details, background)

SEOUL Jan 29 South Korean steelmaker POSCO reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in its four-quarter operating profit, slightly missing forecasts, as the slowing economy of top consumer China kept steel prices weak.

China's economy last year grew at its slowest pace in almost quarter of a century, reducing demand for the alloy used in the automobile, shipbuilding, construction and home appliance sectors. The slowdown is expected to continue this year.

POSCO's operating profit was 632 billion won ($578.64 million) on a parent basis for the October to December quarter. This was lower than analysts' estimates of 675 billion Korean won and the 488 billion won operating profit in 2013, when it also suffered from the stronger South Korean currency.

POSCO shares closed up 0.6 percent versus the wider market's 0.5 percent decline prior to the earnings announcement.

POSCO CEO Kwon Oh-joon plans to outline the company's 2015 outlook and give more details about its earnings on Feb. 5. ($1 = 1,092.6800 won) ($1 = 1,092.2100 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Miral Fahmy)