GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
SEOUL Jan 25 South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted fourth-quarter operating profit that jumped 40 percent but was still well below market forecasts, according to Reuters' calculations, reflecting raw material costs that rose faster than steel prices.
The world's fourth-biggest steelmaker reported 2016 earnings on Wednesday without disclosing numbers for October-December. Reuters' calculations showed consolidated operating profit for the quarter climbed to 472 billion won ($405 million), including affiliates' earnings, from 341 billion won a year earlier.
The consensus operating profit forecast for the period compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was for 717 billion won. ($1 = 1,165.1100 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SINGAPORE, May 30 U.S. crude oil prices rose towards $50 per barrel on Tuesday as a strong start to the summer driving season in the United States suggested strong fuel demand in months ahead.