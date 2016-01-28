SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
posted its smallest quarterly operating profit in at
least three years, as steel prices fell faster than raw
materials costs, pressured by record exports of Chinese steel.
POSCO, the world's sixth-biggest steelmaker, saw its
operating profit in the October-December period slump 55 percent
to 341 billion won ($282.22 million) on a consolidated basis,
which includes earnings of its affiliates, according to Reuters'
calculations. POSCO only provided full-year earnings.
That was below a consensus forecast of 503 billion won
compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On an annual basis, the steelmaker swung to a net loss of 96
billion won, its first since at least 2010. The loss was smaller
than the 300 billion won loss forecast by POSCO in October.
($1 = 1,208.2800 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)