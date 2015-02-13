Philippines' Duterte says cannot scrap mining law
MANILA, May 10 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday the government cannot scrap an existing mining law but added that he wants to implement stricter measures.
SEOUL Feb 13 South Korean steelmaker POSCO has signed a preliminary deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) to sell part of its construction unit for about 1.5 trillion won ($1.36 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported.
POSCO on Thursday signed the deal to sell a 38 percent stake plus new shares of POSCO Engineering & Construction to PIF, the newspaper said, citing investment banking sources. POSCO owns almost 90 percent of POSCO E&C.
The deal is due to be finalised next month, the report added.
POSCO planned to use some of the proceeds to build a joint construction firm with PIF, to help tap into the gas and oil plant market in Saudi Arabia. Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were managing the deal.
A POSCO spokesman declined to comment on the report, saying only that no final decision had been made about the sale.
POSCO Chairman Kwon Oh-joon said last week that the steelmaker would be able to sell a stake in POSCO E&C soon, as part of its efforts to unload assets and cope with the steel market downturn. ($1 = 1,099.8400 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON, May 10 European shares fell in early deals on Wednesday, slipping from 21-month highs reached in the previous session, as disappointing results weighed on individual stocks, though index losses were capped by strength in financials.