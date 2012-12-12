By Jung Yoon Lee
| SEOUL/LONDON
SEOUL/LONDON Dec 12 Steelmaker POSCO
has denied it is interested in buying the
ThyssenKrupp stainless steel plant in Terni, Italy, rejecting
market speculation that the South Korean producer could buy the
plant to increase its presence in Europe.
"POSCO is not interested in the ThyssenKrupp Terni planty,"
a spokeswoman for the company said.
She declined to comment on whether POSCO had taken a look at
buying the plant or was never interested.
Finnish group Outokumpu has committed to selling
the Acciai Speciali Terni plant to gain regulatory approval for
buying ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit.
(Reporting by Jung Yoon Lee and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)