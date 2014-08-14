UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
SEOUL Aug 14 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it was in talks to sell its specialty steel unit to SeAH Besteel - a move that would help bolster its balance sheet.
POSCO owns a 72.1 percent stake in unlisted POSCO Specialty Steel. The holding would be worth 746 billion won ($730 million) based on the 28,700 won per share price the unit paid for some of its treasury stock earlier this year. (1 US dollar = 1,021.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute