After Cyclone Debbie, China replaces Australian coal with U.S. cargoes
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble
SEOUL, Sept 12 Shares in South Korean steelmaker POSCO fell more than 2 percent on Thursday after it sold some of its stock at a 4.8 percent discount to the previous day's close in a block offering.
POSCO shares were down 2.4 percent at 332,000 Korean won ($310) at 0010 GMT, snapping five sessions of gains.
The company sold 2.49 million of its existing shares at 323,800 won each, valuing the total deal at 807.3 billion won, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, on Wednesday.
($1 = 1086.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble
SANTIAGO, April 3 Southern Copper Corp hopes to dissuade workers at its Toquepala and Cuajone mines in Peru from striking this month, as a second labor union this year in the world's second-biggest copper producer seeks a larger share of profits.
* Last week's cyclone has left disaster zone stretching 1,000 km