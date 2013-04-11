* Valor says options for education unit being analyzed
SAO PAULO, April 11 Grupo Positivo, which
controls the largest Brazilian computer maker, is considering an
initial public offering or a spin-off of its education unit,
which comprises learning systems, printing and colleges
businesses, Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.
According to Valor, which did not say how it obtained the
information, Grupo Positivo's education unit has revenue close
to 1 billion reais ($505 million) annually. Calls made to the
public relations firm managing media affairs for the Curitiba,
Brazil-based company were not immediately answered.
Hélio Rotemberg, Positivo's chief executive officer, told
Valor that "we are currently conducting studies to gauge the
impact of listing" the unit. Asked whether Positivo could sell
the education business, he said that "if someone asks you to
sell something, you, automatically - if you are a businessman -
want to wonder how much that person could bid for it."
The plans underscore the encouraging outlook for Brazil's
education companies, some of which are among the best-performing
stocks in the country despite an across-the-board rout.
President Dilma Rousseff's vow to work closely with private
companies to boost education coverage and quality is seen as a
bullish sign despite growing state involvement in the economy.
Grupo Positivo, which is known in Brazil more for
controlling laptop and consumer electronics producer Positivo
Informática SA, tried to sell its education unit but
disagreements over the printing division - which is seen as
unattractive profit-wise - with potential bidders dragged on the
process, Valor said.
Positivo Informática had 2.4 billion reais in revenue last
year. The unit was listed in 2006.