BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
April 17 Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc said it will buy Michael Foods Inc for $2.45 billion to expand in the away-from-home breakfast business.
Post said it will acquire the business from affiliates of GS Capital, Thomas H. Lee partners, and other owners and expects the deal to add to earnings per share, excluding transaction costs. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago