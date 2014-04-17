April 17 Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc said it will buy Michael Foods Inc for $2.45 billion to expand in the away-from-home breakfast business.

Post said it will acquire the business from affiliates of GS Capital, Thomas H. Lee partners, and other owners and expects the deal to add to earnings per share, excluding transaction costs. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)