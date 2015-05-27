May 27 Post Holdings Inc said a third company-owned chicken flock in Nebraska had tested positive for avian flu, bringing total affected egg supply to about 35 percent of commitments.

The company, best known for its breakfast cereals including Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats, said the financial impact from the latest outbreak was still being assessed.

Post's shares were down 2.8 percent at $42.76 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Post said earlier this month that its Michael Foods egg business would be unable to fulfil supply agreements, after two of its flocks were detected with avian flu, affecting about 25 percent of its egg supply commitments. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)