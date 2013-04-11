* Full roll-out planned for 2014
* Service to be offered at over 11,500 branches
* Lawmakers, regulators pushing for more competition
* Britain's 'big 5' banks dominate current account market
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, April 11 The Post Office will provide a
new competitor to Britain's established but unpopular high
street banks, offering current accounts to customers at its
11,500 branches across the UK from this spring.
The government-owned Post Office said its move to add
current accounts - the top prize for British banks looking to
broaden sales to customers - to its existing range of money
products would turn it into one of Britain's biggest financial
services providers.
It already offers savings accounts, insurance and foreign
currency exchange to around 3 million customers and has savings
deposits worth about 17 billion pounds ($26 billion).
Britain's biggest five banks - Lloyds, Barclays
, RBS, HSBC and Santander UK -
control 83 percent of retail accounts and lawmakers and
regulators are keen for competitors to emerge.
The 'Big 5' have been plagued by scandals, ranging from the
mis-selling of insurance products and complex hedging products
to the fixing of benchmark interest rates, eroding public
confidence in the industry.
"Customers want simplicity, transparency and good value for
money. We can provide this through the most convenient and
accessible retail network in the UK," Nick Kennett, Director of
Financial Services at the Post Office, said in a statement on
Thursday.
Consumer group Which? said it welcomed the emergence of
challengers that will "increase consumer choice and tackle the
unhealthy dominance of the biggest banks". But other observers
doubt the Post Office will be able to make serious inroads into
the market.
"It is hard to see how the Post Office is going to
differentiate itself," said Peter Hahn, who teaches finance at
London's Cass Business School.
Metro Bank became the first new high street lender to have
emerged in the UK for over 100 years when it opened in 2011.
Britons have traditionally been reluctant to switch accounts
because of the perceived aggravation involved in doing so.
However, that could change in September when new measures are
introduced handing banks a seven-day deadline to switch a
customer's account over to a rival.
British banks compete intensely for current accounts as it
gives them a base from which to cross sell other products such
as mortgages and loans.
The Post Office, which became independent of the Royal Mail
last April and will remain in state hands after the Royal Mail's
planned privatisation, said it would initially launch its
current account service in a small number of branches before a
wider roll-out in 2014.
It will look to pick up new customers through banks closing
branches to cut costs.
According to the Campaign for Community Banking, a lobby
group, 900 towns and villages in Britain only have one bank
branch left while 1,200 communities have no bank at all.
The Post Office itself has been criticised for closing
branches and replacing them with branches within shops. However,
it has said the overall size of its network will not be cut.
Other retailers are also expanding into banking, looking to
utilise their branch networks. Marks & Spencer is
opening branches within its stores, in partnership with HSBC
, while Tesco is also set to launch current
account services.