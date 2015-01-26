LONDON Jan 26 Britain's Post Office said it would bring all its financial services under one brand as part of plans to become one of the UK's biggest financial services providers by 2020, laying down a challenge to the country's banks.

The Post Office, which began offering personal bank accounts in 2013, said it would launch a new 'Post Office Money' brand which customers can access in its 11,500 outlets nationwide or via the internet.

The Post Office, which already has 3 million customers for its banking and insurance businesses, is looking to take advantage of Britain's biggest banks closing branches.

