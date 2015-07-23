BRIEF-GF Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.6 percent
* Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.6 percent
SHANGHAI, July 23 Postal Savings Bank of China IPO-PSBC.HK plans to accelerate the speed at which it is raising money from investors ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), Xu Xueming, the vice governor of the lender, said at a press conference on Thursday.
In February, domestic media reported that the bank is planning a $25 billion IPO, without specifying a timeline or on which bourse the lender plans to list.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Adam Jourdan)
* Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.6 percent
* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to q1 of 2016