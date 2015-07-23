* China's PSBC quickens pre-IPO fund raising
* Lender planning 2016 IPO - domestic media
* Could be largest listing since Alibaba debut
(Adds quotes, data)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 23 Postal Savings Bank of
China (PSBC) IPO-PSBC.HK, the country's six biggest commercial
lender by assets, is accelerating fundraising from strategic
investors ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), the
bank's Vice Governor Xu Xueming told reporters on Thursday.
Domestic media said in February the state-owned bank was
planning a $25 billion IPO next year, matching the size of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's debut on the New York stock
exchange in 2014 -- the largest global listing.
Xu, speaking at a conference hosted by the China Banking
Regulatory Commission in Beijing, said PSBC has been following
"three-step" roadmap guidance from the Chinese authorities.
The bank was restructured into a joint stock institution in
early 2012 as the first step, he said, adding that after
introducing strategic investors, the bank will go public.
"Presently, we are following the State Council, (bank)
regulator and the finance ministry's instructions to quicken the
introduction of strategic investors," Xu said. He did not
specify the size, time or location of the bank's IPO.
UBS, Singapore's Temasek Holdings and
French bank BNP Paribas are among half a dozen
preliminary bidders looking to buy up to a 10 percent stake in
PSBC for at least $3 billion, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters in April.
PSBC, wholly owned by China Post Group Corp, the state-owned
postal service, has 488 million individual clients at the end of
June, Xu said, bigger than the combined populations of the
United States and Russia.
The bank currently holds 6.5 trillion yuan ($1.05 trillion)
worth of assets, he added.
As the China authorities keep urging commercial banks to
increase lending to the credit-hungry rural sector and small
businesses at lower interest rates, PSBC had 695.8 billion yuan
lending to agricultural business as of the end of June, up 41
percent from a year prior.
It had 623.7 billion yuan of loans to small businesses at
end-June, figures from the bank show.
The lender's new loans made in June had an average interest
rate of 5.83 percent, 113 basis points lower from a year
earlier, Xu said. PSBC's non-performing loan ratio was 0.76
percent at end-June, only half the average level of Chinese
banks, he added.
($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Keith Weir)