HONG KONG Nov 12 State-owned Postal Savings
Bank of China (PSBC) is expected to soon close the sale of a 15
percent stake mainly to foreign investors ahead of a planned up
to $20 billion IPO in Hong Kong in 2016, people with knowledge
of the matter said.
The stake sale, which the sources said was worth $8 billion,
indicates foreign demand for Chinese financial stocks remains
resilient even as the economy slows.
It also comes after the triple listing of Japan Post
Holdings and its two financial units, which raised $12 billion
for the Japanese government.
"You will always find demand for these types of deals," said
one of the people with direct knowledge of the PSBC transaction
who, like the others, declined to be named because details
remain confidential. "Chinese financials are such an important
part of the economy and the stock market."
Citing unnamed sources, Thomson Reuters publication IFR had
reported on Wednesday that UBS AG had put up $2
billion for the stake sale - the single largest investment - and
placed some of the shares with buyers including Hong Kong
tycoons.
Other investors in the group included Singapore's Temasek
Holdings, JPMorgan and the International
Finance Corp (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, IFR added.
UBS, Temasek and JPMorgan, declined to comment. IFC did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not
immediately possible to contact the relevant PSBC officials.
Owned by the state-run China Post Group Corp, PSBC has about
500 million clients - or nearly half of China's entire
population - and the most extensive banking network in the
country. Total assets stood at of 6.8 trillion yuan ($1.1
trillion) at the end of September, its website shows.
PSBC's focus on consumers, and not the manufacturing or real
estate sectors favoured by other big state banks, enhances its
growth prospects as the government shifts the economy away from
manufacturing-led growth towards a more consumption-driven
model, bankers said.
Its focus on savings accounts also provides a steady source
of funding in the slowing economy, they added.
China has previously introduced strategic partners into its
large state-owned banks and financial institutions before
listing them to bolster investor confidence and improve
management best practice.
These include the 2014 sale of stakes in bad debt manager
China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd to Goldman Sachs and
private equity firm Warburg Pincus ahead of its IPO this year.
