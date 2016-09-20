HONG KONG, Sept 20 Postal Savings Bank of China
(PSBC) is planning to price its Hong Kong initial public
offering (IPO) at the lower end of a marketing range, IFR
reported on Tuesday.
Postal Savings Bank, the country's biggest lender by branch
network, is planning to price the IPO in HK$4.76-$4.86 per share
range, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
The Chinese lender had launched the offer last week offering
12.1 billion shares in a range of HK$4.68-$5.18.
It is seeking to raise up to HK$63 billion ($8.1 billion),
which would make it the world's biggest IPO this year.
PSBC was not available for an immediate comment.
($1 = 7.7570 Hong Kong dollars)
