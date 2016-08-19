FRANKFURT Aug 19 Germany's Postbank, a unit of
Deutsche Bank, is to scrap free current accounts for
millions of customers in an effort to offset the burden of the
European Central Bank's negative interest rates.
"The market environment, especially low interest rates, make
it ever harder to earn money from current accounts," Postbank
board member Susanne Kloess said in a statement.
From Nov. 1 customers will be charged 3.90 euros ($4.41) a
month unless they have monthly inflows of 3,000 euros or more,
in which case they will still have cost-free access to a premium
giro account, Postbank said.
The move underscores the pressure German banks are facing to
find fresh sources of revenue since the ECB's money-printing
policy slashed the margin between short-term borrowing and
long-term lending. Banks previously used that margin to
subsidise other products, such as free giro accounts for
customers.
A small cooperative bank in the Bavarian Alps last week also
caused a stir by saying it planned to charge wealthy clients a
fee for holding large deposits.
"The gratis culture is changing; we've seen some moves
already and there will be more," Michael Kemmer, the head of
Germany's BDB banking association, said this week.
A Postbank spokesman declined to specify how many customers
would be required to pay for their accounts, but said it would
be the "vast majority" of Postbank's 5.3 million giro account
holders.
($1 = 0.8838 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)