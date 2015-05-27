(Repeats to correct format of bullet points)
By Michael Shields and Kathrin Jones
VIENNA/FRANKFURT, May 27 It took years and a
small fortune for U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management
to polish Austrian lender BAWAG PSK into a
retail gem. The question now is whether it wants to try to
repeat the trick with Deutsche Postbank.
The German retail bank is slated to be sold by Deutsche Bank
by the end of next year and investment bankers have
long pitched the idea of combining BAWAG PSK and Postbank, which
use post offices as outlets for selling financial services
products.
But while BAWAG PSK has become an efficient money spinner,
Postbank needs a radical overhaul.
BAWAG has a cost-to-income ratio of 45 percent, Postbank's
is around 80 percent. BAWAG generates a return on equity after
tax of nearly 20 times versus around 4 for Postbank.
It is far from clear that Germany's strong labour unions
would allow the same cost-cutting campaign that helped BAWAG PSK
boost first-quarter profit by half while boosting its core
capital ratio to 13.5 percent.
Private equity groups have often got a cool welcome from
German regulators as well when banks go on sale.
Still, financial sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters that BAWAG's owners (Cerberus has 52 percent while U.S.
ally GoldenTree Asset Management has nearly 40 percent)
have approached Deutsche Bank about buying Postbank.
Any deal could be complicated by Deutsche's primary plan to
float Postbank on the stock exchange. One source said the German
lender had not responded to the feelers while it decides how it
wants to proceed.
MORE COMPELLING
Another source put a very small chance on a Postbank
acquisition because other options for the owners of BAWAG,
Austria's fifth-biggest bank by assets, were "more compelling".
These included a trade sale, linking with another Austrian
lender, doing a flotation or simply keeping the status quo and
starting to draw dividends.
The argument for selling BAWAG hinges on its earnings power
and relatively high capital ratio. While people close to the
bank say interest among potential suitors is high, no sale is
imminent and the timing may not be ideal.
Austrian banks are under a cloud after the government last
year imposed losses on junior creditors of nationalised lender
Hypo Alpe Adria despite debt guarantees from its home province
Carinthia.
Investors took another hit this year when the Financial
Market Authority watchdog took control of the undercapitalised
Heta Asset Resolution "bad bank" winding down Hypo's
rump, freezing debt repayments while planning how to share the
pain among creditors.
Unlike Austrian rivals Erste Group, Raiffeisen
Bank International and Bank Austria, BAWAG
is exiting central and eastern Europe to focus on stabler
economies in Austria, Germany, Britain and western Europe.
It is seeking retail acquisitions no matter how its
strategic review pans out, although approaches to Volksbank and
Raiffeisen have yielded no deals so far.
BAWAG declined to comment on any interest in Postbank,
saying only its shareholders were exploring strategic options.
