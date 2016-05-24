MILAN/ROME May 24 Italy plans to transfer 35
percent of Poste Italiane to state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti, strengthening ties between the two groups
ahead of a possible new Poste share sale on the market, four
sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
In exchange for the 35 percent stake, which is worth 3.1
billion euros ($3.5 billion) at current market prices, the
treasury - which owns 65 percent of the post office - is
expected to receive shares in CDP, two of the sources said.
Synergies expected from the deal should make it easier for
the treasury to sell a remaining 30 percent stake in Poste
Italiane on the market as part of the government's efforts to
dispose of state-owned assets to cut public debt.
Last October Rome floated a 30 percent holding in Poste
Italiane at 6.75 euros per share. This year the stock has mostly
traded below that level amid a general sell-off in Italian
shares, particularly bank stocks.
The treasury and CDP were not immediately available for
comment. Asked about the deal, Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio
told a shareholder meeting on Tuesday it was up to the treasury
to decide on the matter.
($1 = 0.8964 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei,
additional reporting by Alberto Sisto)