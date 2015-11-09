(Adds quotes and details)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN Nov 9 The newly-listed Italian post
office reported strong growth in net profit in the
first nine months but warned that full-year charges would be
booked in the final quarter.
Poste Italiane, partly privatised last month in the
country's biggest state-asset sale since 2005, said net profit
rose 87 percent in the first nine months to 622 million euros
($669 million).
Higher revenue from its insurance division, a lower tax rate
and more efficient financial management boosted the nine-month
results.
"Based on current operating performance, we see a sharp
improvement in 2015 compared with 2014," Poste's CEO Francesco
Caio said. Net profit came in at 212 million euros in 2014.
The CEO warned, however, that in the last quarter of 2015
the group would book costs for restructuring that would be put
into place in 2016.
"We expect something in the region of 300 million euros, but
the precise number still has to be calculated," Poste Italiane's
CFO Luigi Ferraris said during a conference call with analysts.
Poste, whose business also includes financial and insurance
services, has promised to pay new shareholders at least 80
percent of its net income in dividends this year and next.
Since its debut on the Milan bourse last month, the stock
has traded under its IPO price of 6.75 euros as investors remain
wary about full-year net results and dividend yields.
MAIL DIVISION
The group recorded earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
of 930 million euros in the first nine months, up 27 percent
compared with the same period one year ago.
Like most of its rivals, Poste has been struggling to turn
around its traditional delivery division as consumers
increasingly turn to email and text messages to communicate with
family and friends at the expense of postal mail.
To make the group more profitable, Caio has drafted a plan
that envisages a reduction of labour costs, an expansion of its
asset management business and a turnaround of the mail and
parcel division.
In the first nine months, the postal division recorded an
operating loss of 137 million euros from a 66 million euro loss
one year ago, while its revenue fell 6.5 percent.
The poor performance of the stock so far is casting a shadow
on the government's plan to shed more assets next year.
It compares with a strong debut of Japan Post Holdings and
its financial and insurance units, which ended with significant
gains on it the first day of trading last week.
($1 = 0.9289 euros)
