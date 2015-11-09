(Adds quotes and details)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN Nov 9 The newly-listed Italian post office reported strong growth in net profit in the first nine months but warned that full-year charges would be booked in the final quarter.

Poste Italiane, partly privatised last month in the country's biggest state-asset sale since 2005, said net profit rose 87 percent in the first nine months to 622 million euros ($669 million).

Higher revenue from its insurance division, a lower tax rate and more efficient financial management boosted the nine-month results.

"Based on current operating performance, we see a sharp improvement in 2015 compared with 2014," Poste's CEO Francesco Caio said. Net profit came in at 212 million euros in 2014.

The CEO warned, however, that in the last quarter of 2015 the group would book costs for restructuring that would be put into place in 2016.

"We expect something in the region of 300 million euros, but the precise number still has to be calculated," Poste Italiane's CFO Luigi Ferraris said during a conference call with analysts.

Poste, whose business also includes financial and insurance services, has promised to pay new shareholders at least 80 percent of its net income in dividends this year and next.

Since its debut on the Milan bourse last month, the stock has traded under its IPO price of 6.75 euros as investors remain wary about full-year net results and dividend yields.

MAIL DIVISION

The group recorded earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 930 million euros in the first nine months, up 27 percent compared with the same period one year ago.

Like most of its rivals, Poste has been struggling to turn around its traditional delivery division as consumers increasingly turn to email and text messages to communicate with family and friends at the expense of postal mail.

To make the group more profitable, Caio has drafted a plan that envisages a reduction of labour costs, an expansion of its asset management business and a turnaround of the mail and parcel division.

In the first nine months, the postal division recorded an operating loss of 137 million euros from a 66 million euro loss one year ago, while its revenue fell 6.5 percent.

The poor performance of the stock so far is casting a shadow on the government's plan to shed more assets next year.

It compares with a strong debut of Japan Post Holdings and its financial and insurance units, which ended with significant gains on it the first day of trading last week. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by David Evans)