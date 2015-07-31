MILAN, July 31 Italy's soon-to-be-privatised
Poste Italiane has signed a partnership with asset
manager Anima Holding to develop new financial
products to be offered at post offices across the country.
Poste Italiane, which plans to offer around 40 percent of
its shares in an initial public offering in October, bought a
stake of 10.3 percent in Anima in April.
The group wants to expand its profit-making asset manager
business while reducing the costly mail delivery business.
The IPO of Poste Italiane is the key plank of renewed
privatisation efforts by the Italian government, which owns 100
percent of the group.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)