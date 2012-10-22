BRIEF-Network Ltd says board to consider issuing equity shares
* Board to consider issuing equity shares of 2 rupees each in lieu of shares of 10 rupees each, in terms of scheme of reduction of earnings per share capital
Oct 22 Post Holdings Inc, guaranteed by the company's subsidiary, Post Foods LLC, on Monday added $250 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: POST HOLDINGS AMT $250 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 106 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.334 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 507 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it would increase its purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market more than fivefold in June to 45.1 billion roubles ($797.4 million).