Oct 22 Post Holdings Inc, guaranteed by the company's subsidiary, Post Foods LLC, on Monday added $250 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: POST HOLDINGS AMT $250 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 106 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.334 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 507 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A