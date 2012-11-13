WELLINGTON Nov 14 New Zealand clothing and accessory retailer Postie Plus Group on Wednesday appointed Peter Nouwens as its new chief financial officer.

Nouwens, who has a background as a chartered accountant, will take on his new role in January. Chief executive Ron Boskell will step down the same month.

Postie Plus in September reported a small full-year loss on restructuring costs, and said the retail climate remained flat.

(Gyles Beckford)