WELLINGTON, June 3 New Zealand clothing retailer Postie Plus Ltd has appointed administrators after its bank said it would not keep financing its losses and it could not find any source of significant new capital, the company said on Monday.

The company, which had been on a trading halt, said it had appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators to run the company while looking to either sell the company as a whole or in parts.

"The board has not been able to find a party to immediately inject a substantial amount of new capital. The board has therefore determined that the company cannot continue to carry on its business," the directors said in a statement.

Postie Plus has been struggling with weak sales, and added costs from a business restructuring, which has seen it in breach of its banking covenants.

(Gyles Beckford)