(The following statament was issued by the company)
WELLINGTON, April 11 - Postie Plus Group Limited (PPGL) has
reached conditional agreement to sell its chain of Babycity
stores as it reconciles its retail operations in readiness for
expansion.
PPGL chairman Richard Punter said that Babycity did not fit
the business model and growth strategy of the Group.
"The sale of Babycity is an important step to reconcile our
business model to that of Postie Group and our flagship retail
brand," he said. "We believe that the Group should eventually be
twice the size that it is today and while some of that growth
will be organic, we intend to acquire complementary brands that
we have identified to further develop our retail footprint
nationwide."
"We have locked in efficiency gains and improvements in the
cost of doing business, securing a solid structural,
operational, and financial platform for managed growth so as to
achieve our aim of being a modern, exciting retailer well
connected with customers in multiple retail channels," he said.
PPGL Chief Executive, Ron Boskell said the purchaser was
Baby City Retail Investments Limited, a company operated by
Trevor Douthett and owned by him along with private equity
supplied by persons he has known for over 20 years.
Mr Douthett, formerly of L V Martin, has had a desire to
enter the retail market as an owner operator and values the
Babycity brand. Completion of the transaction is targeted for
early May, subject to shareholder approval.
"Trevor is looking forward to working closely with the
existing team and the Babycity business will continue to have
its apparel supplied by PPGL under a wholesale agreement," he
said.