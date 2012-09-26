WELLINGTON, Sept 27 New Zealand clothing and
accessory retailer Postie Plus Group Ltd's reported a
small full-year loss on restructuring costs, and said on
Thursday the retail climate remained flat.
Postie Plus reported a net loss of NZ$183,000 ($150,000) for
the year to July 31, compared with a profit of NZ$656,000 a year
earlier.
However, the result reflected one off costs associated with
selling the Baby City business and restructuring its other
operations. Excluding the one-offs the company made a profit of
NZ$493,000.
Last month it reported sales steady at its main Postie Plus
stores, but said there was a 23 percent fall in sales at the
Baby City operation.
In April the company said it was selling the Baby City
business because it was not core business, which was expected to
net around NZ$4 million.
Chief executive Ron Boskell, who is stepping down in January
2013, said the overall retail environment was flat but it was
looking to cut costs and improve sales in its key markets.
Shares in the company, which declared a dividend of one cent
a share, last traded at NZ$0.24.
The stock has dropped around 11.5 percent this year,
compared with a 16 percent rise for the benchmark NZX-50 index
.
The Postie Plus Group operates 84 clothing stores in New
Zealand.
($1=NZ$1.22)
(Hamish McNicol)