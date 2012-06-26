TORONTO, June 26 Canada's largest publisher by
circulation has sold its headquarters building on the outskirts
of Toronto for C$24 million (US$23.3 million) to pay back debt.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp will sell the
building to Rose & Thistle Group Ltd in a deal expected to close
by Sept. 28. The publisher may terminate the agreement if it
fails to find a new home within a month.
The building is currently home to Postmedia's corporate
headquarters and the National Post newspaper. The company also
publishes regional titles, including the Edmonton Journal, the
Ottawa Citizen and the Calgary Herald.
It has stopped printing Sunday editions of the papers to
save money, while it will expand a summer hiatus on Monday
editions of the National Post for a fourth straight year.
Postmedia, created in July 2010 to buy the newspaper assets
of bankrupt media company Canwest, is trying to reshape its
papers for the digital age and to increase revenues from its
websites, smartphone and tablet computer applications, and other
services.
It is rolling out a metered subscription service for online
content at the Ottawa Citizen and Vancouver Sun after running a
pay wall trial at the Montreal Gazette.
The company lost C$11.1 million in its second quarter and
revenue slipped 8 percent in a tough advertising market.