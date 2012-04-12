* Postmedia says there are talks on sale
* Reports loss as advertising slump hurts revenue
TORONTO, April 12 The publisher of Canada's
National Post newspaper as well as he country's biggest chain of
daily papers posted a quarterly loss on Thursday and said it is
eyeing the sale of its Toronto headquarters.
"It is one of our biggest assets and we'd be open to it but
nothing's been announced in terms of our plans to move or to
sell," Postmedia Network Canada Corp spokeswoman
Phyllise Gelfand said.
The property is well outside Toronto's financial district,
and the company would plan to lease space downtown in the event
of a sale, she said.
"There are discussions taking place," she said, echoing
comments made by Chief Executive Paul Godfrey after the company
reported a loss of C$11.1 million ($11.2 million) for its second
quarter.
Postmedia, created in July 2010 to buy the newspaper assets
of bankrupt media company Canwest, has cut costs and sought to
reshape its titles for the digital age to increase revenue from
its websites, smartphone and tablet apps, and other services.
The company posted a C$12.5 million loss in the year-before
quarter.
Postmedia, whose other titles include the Montreal Gazette,
the Ottawa Citizen and the Vancouver Sun, said there was
continued pressure on advertising sales in the quarter, with
total revenue falling almost 8 percent to C$98.6 million.